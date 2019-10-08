Angela Bassett Recalls "Devastating" Fondling as a Child

Angela Bassett understands firsthand the empowerment of being believed.

Ahead of the Rape Foundation's annual brunch on Sunday, the Oscar-nominated actress recalled to reporters a "devastating" experience she had faced as a young girl. According to multiple reports, the star shared she had woken up and discovered a man her mother was dating fondled her while she was asleep.

"Fortunately, it wasn't a complete assault, it was fondling, but it was devastating enough for a child who's 12 or 13," she told reporters. "And thankfully to have a mother who could tell as soon as light broke that this happened and for her to expel him…That she heard me, believed me and did something about it, I think was so empowering for me as a young teen, as a young woman."

Today, Bassett is a mom herself to 13-year-old twins, Bronwyn Vance and Slater Vance, with husband Courtney B. Vance.

"I started that early because of experiences with friends and I know that they will be in situations one day," Bassett said of teaching her kids about respecting boundaries. "When a girl says no, both to him and to her, she means no."