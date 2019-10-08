Which Ex-Boyfriends Did Hannah Brown Target in the Dancing With the Stars Rage Room?

The rage room worked for Hannah Brown.

On Dancing With the Stars, The Bachelorette star was taken to a rage room by her pro dance partner Alan Bersten in an effort to channel her feelings of passion into the paso doble. There, Hannah took a bat to glass bottles and said they were her ex-boyfriends. Who was she talking about?

"Just guess," she told E! News. "I'm not going to say. I mean, you can think of a few heads that I could probably have on those bottles."

"There weren't enough bottles," Alan said.

"Crushing those bottles and the plates was really satisfying and it was really fun. It was a way to get all that frustration out and then to be able to use it in the dance as well," Hannah said.