Sophie Turner Shades "Influencer Life" in Must-See Instagram Video

Sophie Turner isn't impressed with the "influencer life."

Like so many social media users today, it's hard to escape the constant advertisements and users who are sharing their must-have products that aren't exactly necessary.

But on Monday night, Sophie decided to have some fun on Instagram. Along the way, she may have shared a valuable lesson that influencer trends and products aren't always the best purchases.

"Hey guys, just kind of going for my influencer look today," she explained while using a filter that gave her rosy red cheeks. "Today I just wanted to promote this new powder stuff that you put in your teeth."

She continued, "Basically it makes you s--t your brains out and it's totally, really really bad for me to be promoting to young women and young people everywhere but I don't really give a f--k because I'm getting paid money for it. Influencer life!"