Tom Holland's New Shaved Head Is Giving Us Justin Timberlake Vibes

JTBC PLUS/Imazins via Getty Images, Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
by Jess Cohen | Tue., Oct. 8, 2019 10:10 AM
JTBC PLUS/Imazins via Getty Images, Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Tom Holland, is that you?
Curls no more! The Spider-Man: Far From Home appears to have shaved his head. Holland, 23, debuted his new hairdo while visiting the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center on Monday. While there, Holland filmed a video for a fan, in which you can see his shaved head.
It seems as though Holland's new 'do is for his latest movie. The actor is currently in Cleveland filming Cherry, which according to IMDB, follows the story of an Army medic "suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder becomes a serial bank robber after an addiction to drugs puts him in debt." The movie, which is being directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, is currently set for release in 2020.
Holland's video, in which he debuted his new look, has since gone viral on social media, with my fans sharing their hilarious reactions to the actor's buzz cut.
"HE LOOKS SO HOT," on Twitter user wrote, while another fan called Holland's new look "badass."
In response to a social media user's post about Holland being "hairless," one fan replied, "A hairless beautiful cat to be exact."
Another social media user also asked, "Which boyband did [he] leave to pursue his solo career."
One social media user then compared Holland's new look to Justin Timberlake's early 2000s buzz cut, writing, "this is kinda young justin timberlakey."
Take a look at Holland's new 'do in the video above!
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?