Is The Bachelor Australia’s Abbie Chatfield Dating Todd King?

Matt Agnew who?

The Bachelor Australia runner-up Abbie Chatfield has been spotted cosying up to reality TV alum Todd King, who came second on Ali Oetjen's 2018 season of The Bachelorette.

In photos published by New Idea, the 24-year-old property analyst can be seen embracing Todd on a beach in Noosa, Queensland. In a video also shared by New Idea, the pair kiss in a car park and buy drinks together at a bottle shop.

But speaking to Mamamia, Abbie said her connection with the sales rep was "nothing serious".

"We're good friends and have had a weekend together but that's it," she said.