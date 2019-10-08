Stranger Things Group Costume: How to Pull It Off

Netflix
by Jake Thompson | Tue., Oct. 8, 2019 3:00 AM
October is here and we've got one thing on our minds: Halloween costumes! Whether you're going the sexy route or couples avenue, we've got you. However, sometimes a great show or movie comes along and calls for a group costume that is both unique and fun to build.
Need an idea? Why not flip your Halloween upside down as the Stranger Things kids? Grab your bestie in the group and call dibs on the Scoops Ahoy squad and twin in the iconic striped sailor suits. Or maybe being a mall rat queen is more your stride as Eleven in her geometric romper. Whether you want to show off your chest hair as Hopper or put your smarts to work as Erica, there's something for the whole gang! Want to make it uncanny? Add a demogorgon mask to the mix and take it to new and stranger heights!
We've handpicked eight items that will help you nerd out for the frightful night.
Ahoy! It's time to grab some ice cream with this officially licensed Robin Scoops Ahoy Costume. Check out more of our genius couple costumes ideas.
Your ice cream scooping summer job has just begun in this officially licensed Steve Scoops Ahoy Costume. In dire need of a different couples costume? We got you.
With this adult geometric romper, you'll look and feel like you just went on a shopping spree with your BFF at the mall! You'll instantly go back to the '80s once you slip on this incredibly fashionable costume.
Take a break from being a cop and get ready for your hot date! This officially licensed button-down shirt will totally tie together your spooky look for the night.
Put some sass in your step as the queen of the pack in this officially licensed Erica costume!
Gear up for camp in this officially licensed Dustin costume kit that comes with a graphic tee and vest set.
Complete your look with this officially licensed Dustin baseball cap that is sure to get the Suzie in your life singing.
Turn your trick-or-treating upside down with this Demogorgon mask!
