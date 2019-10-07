Hailey Bieber's Wedding Dress Features Jaw-Dropping Veil By Virgil Abloh

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Oct. 7, 2019 2:02 PM
All those walks down the runway prepared Hailey Bieber for the most important strut of her life: the wedding aisle.
And, like the numerous sashays she's done in her life, Hailey walked with the utmost confidence in a high-end, designer gown. For the once in a lifetime occasion, the model sported a dress from Off White, which was custom designed by Virgil Abloh and his team. "@virgilabloh thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress," the bride shares. "You and your @off____white team are incredible and I'm forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation."
In the photo shared to her Instagram, she shows off her very long veil, which featured the phrase "Till death do us part" on the bottom—a feature that is specific to Virgil's brand. And in another breathtaking image, the bride shows off her stunning figure in the intricately laced mermaid gown while standing on the steps of the chapel where she said, "I Do."
Hailey truly kept everyone on their toes by waiting a week to share the first photos of her dress. To achieve the grand reveal, the model even walked under a tent to the ceremony in order to avoid the cameras stationed outside the venue. And, boy, was the wait worth it!
Fans expected nothing short of glamorous from the 22-year-old. When the wedding celebrations first began, it seemed there would be would be no way she could top the sophisticated midi-length, white dress she wore to her bachelorette party in Los Angeles. The white cocktail attire hugged the model's petite figure in the perfect way and just screamed "bridal glam."
But, alas, the model did it again with the chic, custom Vivienne Westwood dress that she was spotted in ahead of her rehearsal dinner. People were positively buzzing about the mini-dress that she paired with Jimmy Choo heels and a diamond necklace. Plus, the custom mini-dress was made with the environment in mind. According to the London atelier, the dress was "designed with an environmental conscience in an organically produced eco-friendly and cruelty free Peace Silk—which allows the silk butterfly to live beyond the cocoon."
While this was technically Hailey and Justin's second walk down the aisle, the model never got her bridal moment since it took place at New York courthouse. Luckily, the second religious ceremony and upscale reception provided Hailey with the opportunity to wear the traditional white gown and, more importantly, celebrate it with the ones she loves most.
Congratulations, Hailey and Justin!
