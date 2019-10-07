Hailey Bieber's Wedding Dress Features Jaw-Dropping Veil By Virgil Abloh

All those walks down the runway prepared Hailey Bieber for the most important strut of her life: the wedding aisle.

And, like the numerous sashays she's done in her life, Hailey walked with the utmost confidence in a high-end, designer gown. For the once in a lifetime occasion, the model sported a dress from Off White, which was custom designed by Virgil Abloh and his team. "@virgilabloh thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress," the bride shares. "You and your @off____white team are incredible and I'm forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation."

In the photo shared to her Instagram, she shows off her very long veil, which featured the phrase "Till death do us part" on the bottom—a feature that is specific to Virgil's brand. And in another breathtaking image, the bride shows off her stunning figure in the intricately laced mermaid gown while standing on the steps of the chapel where she said, "I Do."