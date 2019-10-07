Go Inside Bebe Rexha's $2 Million Hollywood Hills Home

Redfin/MLS; Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Oct. 7, 2019 10:58 AM
Redfin/MLS; Getty Images
Welcome to Bebe Rexha's home!
The 30-year-old star has a picturesque pad in Hollywood Hills, Calif.
The "Meant to Be" star purchased the home in 2018. While the house came with a $2,072,000 price tag, its high-end features suggest it was worth every penny.
The listing described the residence as a "designer-done" villa with a "French and Italian Riviera vibe." The outdoor oasis alone is enough to make guests feel like they're on the ultimate getaway. From the luxurious pool to the sweeping hillside views, this backyard has it all. The walled and gated courtyard also help protect the artist's privacy.
Once inside, visitors can enjoy spending time in the living room, which features an oversized fireplace and a gorgeous ceiling beams. The master bedroom also serves as a true retreat. It features a comfy reading nook, two walk-in closets and a spa-like bathroom. With its steam shower, soaker tub and heated floors, the room has everything the singer needs to relax and unwind after a long day.
The home also has a cozy white kitchen and a full guest suite.
Want to see more of the home? Check out the gallery below.
Redfin/MLS
The Hollywood Hills house has all of the bells and whistles.
Redfin/MLS
From the beams to the fireplace, this room offers plenty of luxurious touches.
Redfin/MLS
Just look at that fun and fabulous staircase.
Article continues below
Redfin/MLS
The celebrity has plenty of room to entertain all of her family and friends—or "Me, Myself and I."
Redfin/MLS
A cute and clean place to whip up some delicious meals.
Redfin/MLS
Who wouldn't want to curl up with a good book here?
Article continues below
Redfin/MLS
This pretty and pink room is a great spot to get ready for the day.
Redfin/MLS
Just look at all of that natural light!
Redfin/MLS
Now, this is what we call a sweet suite.
Article continues below
Redfin/MLS
Guests may never want to leave after seeing that this space also has its own kitchen and fireplace.
Redfin/MLS
A spa-like space to relax and unwind.
Redfin/MLS
From the pool to the views, this place has it all.
Article continues below
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?