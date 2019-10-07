Princess Madeleine of Sweden's Kids Stripped Of Their Royal Titles

The royal family is making a few new changes.

On Monday, the Swedish royal palace announced that all five grandchildren of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia will no longer be official members of the royal house. In other words, Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill's three kids—Princess Adrienne, 5, Prince Nicolas, 4 and Princess Leonore, 19 months—have lost their HRH titles. However, prince and princess now become their personal titles and no future spouses will be able to use them. The change also affects the kids of Madeleine's brother Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia.

"His Majesty The King has decided on changes to The Royal House," the statement read. "The purpose of these changes is to establish which members of The Royal Family may be expected to perform official duties incumbent on the Head of State or related to the function of the Head of State. His Majesty The King has decided that the children of Their Royal Highness's Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, and the children of Her Royal Highness Princess Madeleine and Mr Christopher O'Neill will no longer be members of The Royal House."