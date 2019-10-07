Kylie Jenner Shares Cryptic Quote About Happiness After Travis Scott Split

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Oct. 7, 2019 8:57 AM
Kylie Jenner is focusing on her happiness.
It's been just a number of days since the beauty mogul confirmed her split from her rapper beau, Travis Scott. It was revealed last week that the celebs, who share daughter Stormi Webster, are taking some time apart after two years together.
Amid speculation about their breakup, Kylie, 22, decided to speak out about her relationship with Travis, 28, on Twitter.
"Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi‼️" Kylie tweeted Thursday morning. "Our friendship and our daughter is priority."
The following day, Travis took to social media to address cheating speculation, writing, "[it's] really affecting when u see false things said about you [sic]. Once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true. Focusing on life, music and family at this moment is what's real."
Over the weekend, Kylie was spotted with her sister, Khloe Kardashian, at Hyde nightclub in West Hollywood.
While this appeared to be just a fun a girls' night out, the sighting raised a few eyebrows, considering Kylie's ex, Tyga, was also at the club. Though it's unclear if Kylie and Tyga interacted at the club on Saturday night, they've recently been sparking romance rumors.
It was just last week that the duo reunited amid her split from Travis, but Kylie denied the date rumors.
"The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted. "There was no '2am date with Tyga'. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at."
Amid all of the speculation, Kylie took to Instagram on Sunday to share a quote about happiness.
"Happiness is a choice, not a result. Nothing will make you happy until you choose to be happy," the quote reads. "No person will make you happy unless you decide to be happy. Your happiness will not come to you. It can only come from you."
Watch brand new Keeping Up With the Kardashians Mondays 7.30pm, express from the US on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?