Cody Simpson Had a Huge Crush on Miley Cyrus Way Before Their Blossoming Romance

Ask and you shall receive!

The universe works in mysterious ways, and for Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus, it looks like the stars have finally aligned. In a resurfaced video interview from 2012, the 22-year-old star is seen gushing over the "Slide Away" singer.

"Miley Cyrus has always been my childhood celebrity crush," he told Fuse about the 26-year-old star. "I know all the words to her songs, I'm not gonna lie. I'm not ashamed about it at all."

He added, "I was a big Miley Cyrus fan and I think she will be forever the most date-able Disney star."

Fans of the two will recall they soon became friends, and in 2015, Simpson leaned on Cyrus for support about navigating the spotlight. Furthermore, it looks like they both got out of each other's friend zone as their romance is blossoming. In fact, the two recently enjoyed a cute movie date night, and watched one of Cyrus' beloved movies, Blue Hawaii.