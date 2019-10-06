Ashley Benson Looks Unrecognizable After Debuting a Gothic Hair Color

Ashley Benson is giving us major goth vibes with her new hair transformation.

Just a couple weeks ago, the Pretty Little Liars actress was a dirty blonde. Today, she's a new woman.

Last night, Benson shared a selfie showing off her new look, captioning the photo and tagging her friend Remington Franklin, "Me and my best @remi.franklin." Of course, everyone in the comments is hyping her up over this new dark hair color.

Lately, we've noticed the 29-year-old Spring Breakers actress playing things up in the beauty department. In case you missed it, she recently got a tattoo in honor of her partner Cara Delevingne.

Earlier this summer, Benson revealed her a tattoo dedicated to the British model and actress in a photo she posted to social media. In her picture, announcing the launch of her new Privé Revaux X Benzo collection, Benson can be seen with a "CD" tattoo alongside her left breast.

The tattoo unveiling also came after fans began speculating that the two were engaged.