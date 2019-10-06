Kylie Jenner and Tyga Party at the Same Club Days After She Denies Reports of "2 AM Date"

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Oct. 6, 2019 10:47 AM
The Hyde nightclub in West Hollywood was the place to be on Saturday night for single Kardashian-Jenner sisters...and their exes.
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian had a girls' night out at the venue, accompanied by the former star's friend Catherine Paiz and a bodyguard. Also spotted at the club: Kylie's ex-boyfriend Tyga, who about an hour later left with friend Alexander Edwards, Amber Rose's boyfriend. Lamar Odom, Khloe's ex-husband, was seen leaving Hyde with girlfriend, Sabrina Parr. Khloe departed about 20 minutes later, E! News has learned. It is unclear if the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars interacted with their exes.
Kylie was all smiles at the venue, wearing a strappy bright pink printed dress and diamond necklace. Khloe, who divorced Lamar in2016 and a few months ago split from Tristan Thompson, wore a black outfit.
Their night out comes less than a week after E! News learned that Kylie and rapper Travis Scott, who share 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, were "taking space apart." Hours after news of the split was made public on Tuesday, the reality star had a girls' night out with two friends in West Hollywood, and it was reported that they met up with Tyga.
On Thursday, Kylie tweeted, "There was no '2am date with Tyga.' You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at."
Photographer Group/MEGA
A source had previously told E! News that Tyga "was with a few of their mutual friends at Sunset Marquis and invited Kylie and her girlfriends to come hangout, since they were already out."
The insider added that Kylie and Tyga "have been in touch" since calling it quits in 2017, but "don't talk often."
Photographer Group/MEGA
Also on Thursday, Tyga was spotted at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights with friends, including a mystery woman he appeared cozy with. The rapper had also spent time there with Kylie when they were together.
Photographer Group/MEGA
Following their split, Kylie tweeted, "Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi‼️ Our friendship and our daughter is priority."
On Friday, Kylie shared videos of Stormi playing on a new playset while wearing a T-shirt bearing her father's likeness.
Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!
