Colin Jost Says He Misses Leslie Jones After Her SNL Departure

Colin Jost misses his Saturday Night Live gal, Leslie Jones.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday evening, the 37-year-old actor and comedian shared a heartwarming tribute post about the Ghostbusters actress.

"I never really post anything on social media because I'm self-conscious/repressed about it, but I really wanted to say an SNL goodbye to Leslie Jones, and I mostly wanted to say thank you," he began his lengthy caption. "I don't know if I would have survived my first year on Update without Leslie."

He continued, "I was extremely nervous and awkward and she was extremely confident and funny and knew who she was. And she made me (and our whole show) a lot better."

The 37-year-old actor even joked that Jones loved to "hit" him "in the face many times." But despite that little tidbit he shared, Colin had great things to say about the former SNL star.