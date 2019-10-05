Teresa Giudice Enjoys Football Game With Daughter Amid Joe Giudice's Italy Arrangements

Teresa Giudice scored a major touchdown on Saturday.

Why, you might ask? The Real Housewives of New Jersey star spent the afternoon with her 18-year-old daughter, Gia Giudice, at the Rutgers Scarlet Knights university football game. The 18-year-old TV personality attends the school, so it makes sense the mother-daughter duo would celebrate the college team, who played against the Maryland Terrapins.

And it looks like they really enjoyed their day out, according to the Bravo star's Instagram Stories. From a fun tailgate session beforehand, which entailed lots and lots of yummy food and drinks, to literally standing on the sidelines during the game, both Teresa and Gia were all smiles at the game.

The 47-year-old reality TV personality even got into the football spirit and sported a t-shirt with the university's logo and colors. "Rutgers mom," the bright tee read. Additionally, the 18-year-old student was seen hanging with her college friends and having a good ole time.