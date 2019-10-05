Prince George Is the Cutest Soccer Fan on Family Outing With Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Like father, like son!

Prince William and Kate Middleton brought their two eldest kids, Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, to a soccer game to cheer on the Duke of Cambridge's favorite team, the Birmingham club Aston Villa, as they beat Norwich City 5-1.

 This marks the first time the kids have been seen at such a sporting event and George was in his element. The boy, who wore an Aston Villa shirt, was filmed laughing and cheering enthusiastically in his seat throughout the match and punched the air when the team scored. William, who is president of the Football Association, was also seen talking to his son throughout the game.

"You know how to pick your #AVFC games, Your Royal Highness. #PL," read a tweet posted on Aston Villa's Twtter page, alongside a photo of the family.

The family sat among many other fans in the back of what appeared to be a VIP area of the stands of the stadium. Charlotte sat on Kate's lap.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

The family outing comes a little more than a week before William and Kate are set to leave George, Charlotte and 1-year-old son Prince Louis at home and embark on a five-day visit to Pakistan.

