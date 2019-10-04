Adam Devine Blames Seth Rogen for Getting Him Too High Before Meeting This Celeb

Let it be known, no one party's harder than Seth Rogen.

Adam DeVine stopped by the E! studios to chat with Carissa Culiner about his latest film Jexi. The star shared his experience with social anxiety, which his character deals with in the film, and revealed a personal story of a time his coping mechanism went hilariously haywire.

"The first time I met Danny McBride I was with Seth Rogen and he was giving me a lot of weed to smoke," Adam shared. "I smoke weed, but not as much as Seth. Seth's like a pro. He's at a Snoop Dog level." Of course, his chill evening took a very quick turn for the worst when he started trying to talk to his comedy hero.

"I see him and I go, 'Oh my God you're Danny McBride!" he shared. "And he goes, 'Yeah man.' And then he goes, 'Yo little man, I know you,' and I go, 'you're a bright shooting star.' And he goes,'what?' And I just grabbed my girlfriend at the time and we had to leave."