Miley Cyrus Defends Herself After Being ''Slut-Shamed'' For Cody Simpson Kiss

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Oct. 4, 2019 5:08 PM
Miley Cyrus is kicking off Hot Girl Fall with a bang.
This year, the singer lived her best Hot Girl Summer and now she's doing her most to make sure autumn lives up to the hype. Luckily for her, she's found her latest fling in longtime friend Cody Simpson. Now all she needs is for people to let her enjoy "a f--king acai bowl and a morning makeout session in peace?!?!"
This comment was made on her Instagram Story in regards to the news of her latest romance with Cody, which was revealed because of her and his frequent sightings across Los Angeles. On her Instagram Story she called the social media user who captured the moment a "sneaky ass." Although, it was all in good jest because she included a "lol."
She also joked that Cody ticked off all the boxes on her list: he's 22, Australian aka her "type" and he has abs. So Hot Girl Fall is officially in full swing.
But that wasn't all Miley had to say about her recent string of romances. She pointed out the hypocrisy in the way people view her relationships in comparison to other famous celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio and John Mayer. The 26-year-old quips, "Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut shamed. They move on from one beautiful woman to the next MOST times without consequences. They are usually referenced as 'legends', 'heart throbs', 'G', 'Ladies Man' etc... where women are called sluts/w--res!"
She continues, "I am trying to just THRIVE/survive in a 'mans' world... if we can't beat em, join em! If our president can 'grab em by the p--sy...' can't I just have a kiss and açai bowl?!?!"
Moreover, the star wants critics and fans to understand that they "only 'know' what they see on the internet. "I know the public feel invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning... I think that's why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they've watched me grow up... but I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality," she explains.
And if you see Miley on a date in public, she hopes that you don't make it "awkward" for her. She says that she is "new to dating" as a "grown ass woman," especially since she was dating Liam Hemsworthfor the past ten years. "'Meeting/trusting people in my position is really tuff," she shares. "Don't f--king pity me, not what I'm asking for. I have a great life I wouldn't trade 'privacy' but PLEASE don't make light and like always MAKE FUN of myself/and the public's perception of me ! Get used to me dating—this is where I am at !"
In anticipation of the people who tell her to just try dating from the privacy of her home, Miley has a response ready: "I refuse to recluse and 'date' from home cause A. That's not fun B. Extremely uncomfortable/ puts me in a vulnerable position… I would like to share an activity with someone I am dating and not be stuck at home with pretty much nothing to do but 'Netflix and chill'."
Cody Simpson/Instagram
E! broke the news of Miley's tryst with the Aussie on Thursday, after an eyewitness detailed their pit stop at a local grocery store. The eyewitness said that Miley and Cody shared a "quick kiss" while picking up some sushi and drinks during the day.
Her outing with Cody comes two weeks after she parted ways with Kaitlynn Carter. According to a source, Miley called things off because of her desire to "focus on herself and not have to worry about anyone else."
"Miley was ready to call it off because she wasn't ready for a relationship," another source explained. "She needs to be by herself."
However, that doesn't mean Miley can't reconnect with an old friend. After all, it's almost 2019—people can date around!
