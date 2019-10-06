25 Advent Calendars You'll Want—Before They Sell Out!

by Katherine Riley | Sun., Oct. 6, 2019 4:00 AM

We know, we know. It's only October and you're just now contemplating your Halloween costume. But so many amazing advent calendars are already available and we don't want you to miss out!

From beauty advent calendars from Space NK and Sephora to pop culture advent calendars featuring Harry Potter and the Marvel Universe to more traditional advent calendars for the whole family, there are so many fun and beautiful ways to countdown to Christmas.

Here's a sampling of our fave finds so far...

Glossybox Advent Calendar

A $500 value, this all-out glam advent calendar comes filled with luxurious skincare, makeup and haircare from some of the world's best beauty brands. (Non-member's price is $99.)

Ecomm: Advent Calendars
$89 Glossybox
Northlight Seasonal Tree-Shaped Advent Calendar

This rustic wood option lets you stock your calendar with your own treats and surprises.

Ecomm: Advent Calendars
$95
$67 Kohl's
Space NK Advent Calendar - The Beauty Anthology

Worth $812 and inspired by a fairy-tale tome, this calendar contains four chapters to see you through the festive season: Pre-Party, Night Out, Morning After and Everyday. From full-size essentials to miniature heroes, you'll find brands including Dr. Barbara Sturm, Oribe, Chantecaille and more, all hidden behind each of the 25 doors.

Ecomm: Advent Calendars
$265 Space NK
Downton Abbey Chocolate Advent Calendar

Count down the days to Christmas Crawley-style with this World Market exclusive advent calendar, featuring rich and creamy German chocolates behind each little door.

Ecomm: Advent Calendars
$7 World Market
Charlotte Tilbury Glittering Galaxy of Makeup Magic Beauty Advent Calendar

A $277 value, this beauty advent calendar is housed in a starry tower that can be reused as a jewelery case and includes 12 full-size and travel-size makeup and skincare icons.

Ecomm: Advent Calendars
$200 Charlotte Tilbury
Wondershop Felt Mitten Countdown to Christmas Garland

This holiday garland offers a whimsical approach to the long-standing advent calendar tradition.

Ecomm: Advent Calendars
$20 Target
Lancome Holiday Advent Calendar

A $318 value, this gorgeously packaged advent calendar features 24 of Lancôme's favorite beauty essentials to keep you looking festive and fabulous all season.

Ecomm: Advent Calendars
$110 Lancome
LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar

Celebrate Christmas in the wizarding world! Behind each of the 24 doors is a different LEGO Harry Potter gift. As the big day gets closer, kids can re-create happy holiday scenes from the Harry Potter movies that will inspire imaginative play through Christmas and beyond.

Ecomm: Advent Calendars
$40 Nordstrom
Sephora Collection Frosted Party Advent Calendar

A $71 value, this advent calendar features a combination of beauty, skincare, body and accessories products—11 of which are limited-edition beauty surprises.

Ecomm: Advent Calendars
$45 Sephora
24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar

Savor 24 unique blends of soothing, finely sourced tea every day of the season with this advent calendar.

Ecomm: Advent Calendars
$30 Uncommon Goods
Elemis Holiday 2019 Advent Calendar: 25 Days of Beauty

Find a best-selling beauty favorite behind each door of this online-exclusive advent calendar.

Ecomm: Advent Calendars
$250 Elemis
Sleigh Advent Calendar

Crafted in the shape of Santa's sleigh, this intricately detailed advent calendar boasts an illuminated village scene and 24 tiny drawers to fill with treats and treasures.

Ecomm: Advent Calendars
$118 Anthropologie
L'Occitane Holiday Luxury Advent Calendar

A $198 value, this year's advent calendar is specially decorated with the playful illustrations of Hsinping Pan. It features 24 irresistible beauty treats and comes with sustainability tips to help the planet.

Ecomm: Advent Calendars
$99 L'Occitane
St. Nicholas Square Advent Calendar Pillow

This jolly advent calendar throw pillow is perfect for small spaces.

Ecomm: Advent Calendars
$36
$21 Kohl's
Meri Meri Hair Accessories Advent Calendar

This advent calendar, styled like a beautiful two-story house, features 24 delightful hair accessories inside its drawers—one for each day.

Ecomm: Advent Calendars
$42 Nordstrom
Step2 My First Advent Calendar

This advent calendar has festive kid-friendly bins to hold small toys, candy—whatever you chose.

Ecomm: Advent Calendars
$50 Kohl's
OPI Hello Kitty Nail Lacquer Advent Calendar

This adorable advent calendar comes with 25 mini nail polish bottles, making it the perfect way to sample the OPI Holiday 2019 Hello Kitty Collection.

Ecomm: Advent Calendars
$50 Ulta
Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Magnetic Tree Advent Calendar

This Christmas countdown tree advent calendar includes a magnetic wooden tree, 24 magnetic ornaments and one shining star for the top. An attached wooden ornament box helps to keep all the pieces together.

Ecomm: Advent Calendars
$20
$17 Amazon
bareMinerals 24 Days of Clean Beauty Advent Calendar

A $242 value, this limited-edition advent calendar gives you 24 best-selling makeup or skincare minis, which are great for holiday travel and fit in the smallest of party clutches.

Ecomm: Advent Calendars
$99 bareMinerals
Funko Marvel 80th Anniversary Advent Calendar

This collector's item advent calendar contains pocket Pops of all of your favorite Marvel characters.

Ecomm: Advent Calendars
$60
$43 Amazon
Peanuts Holiday Advent Calendar

Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown! Each window of this advent calendar reveals holiday antics from all your favorite Peanuts characters.

Ecomm: Advent Calendars
$13 Amazon
Net-a-Porter 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar

For this year's advent calendar, Net-a-Porter expertly curated an exclusive box filled with downsized editions of their favorite products, which you can stow in your everyday tote or carry-on.

Ecomm: Advent Calendars
$208 Net-a-Porter
The Elf on the Shelf Orna-Pop Advent Countdown

This advent calendar is an interactive holiday countdown for the whole family. Kids can pop self-inflating Mylar ornaments for a variety of reveals: jokes, riddles and games.

Ecomm: Advent Calendars
$17
$15 Amazon
Mickey Mouse and Friends Plush Advent Calendar Wall Hanging

Each of the 25 numbered pockets of this plush wall hanging contains a tiny stuffed surprise character—like Tinker Bell, Mickey, Minnie, Pooh, Stitch and more—or Disney icon.

Ecomm: Advent Calendars
$56 shopDisney
QVC Beauty Christmas Advent Calendar 24-Piece Sample Collection

A $257 value, this advent calendar features your favorite beauty brands and products—everything from masks and mascara to concealers and creams.

Ecomm: Advent Calendars
$70 QVC

See—and shop—the 2019 QVC Customer Choice Beauty Award winners.

 

 

