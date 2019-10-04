This Is Hands Down the Cutest Video of the Kardashian-Jenner Babies Ever

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Oct. 4, 2019 1:43 PM
They grow up so fast!
Kylie Jennerand Khloe Kardashian are witnessing their little babies turn into toddlers right before their eyes. It seems like it was just yesterday that Stormi Webster, Chicago West, True Thompsonand Dream Kardashianwere tiny little babies and now they're talking, laughing and walking around on their own. In a video shared by both the moms, the cousins giggle as they play on a jungle gym. "these girls are getting so big i can't handle it.. thank you God for them," Kylie captioned the adorable moment.
Khloe called the girls "squad goals"—and she's not wrong.
Khloe and Kylie weren't the only stars doting on the 1-year-old's and their older cousin. Shay Mitchell, who is expecting a baby of her own in the very near future, commented, "This is so cute." Paris Hiltonalso left more than a few heart eyes under the video.
Pretty soon, Stormi, True, Dream and Chi will have a new member in their squad, because Khloe's BFF Malika Haqqis pregnant with her first child. The reality star made the announcement on Instagram, "I listen to my heart, and I've decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I'm pregnant!"
Although, there is quite a bit of time until the arrival of the baby. Malika revealed she has a March due date.
Nonetheless, Khloe already loves the baby "madly" and is ready to be an amazing auntie to the little one. "I am so beyond overwhelmed with love and happiness!!!! God is GREAT!!!! We are all so blessed!!!!" Koko shared.
There is no shortage of cute baby comments coming from the Kardashian-Jenner family at the moment. Kim Kardashian shared a video of baby Psalm West who she shares is starting to look "like Saint's twin."
Anyone else feel a bit of baby fever coming on?
Watch brand new Keeping Up With the Kardashians Mondays 7.30pm, express from the US on E!
