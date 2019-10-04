Sophia Bush and Marianne Williamson to Appear at Gwyneth Paltrow's In goop Health SF Summit

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Oct. 4, 2019 1:05 PM

Sophia Bush and Democratic presidential candidate and author Marianne Williamson will join Gwyneth Paltrow at her In goop Health wellness summit in the San Francisco area next month.

The event includes panels and chats, restorative workshops and classes, self-care stations where Vitamin B-12 shot will be administered, and a signature shop, wellness hall, and plenty of healthy refreshments. Tickets cost $1,000. In Goop Health summits are held in a few cities and this upcoming one marks the eighth one. In May, In goop Health came to Los Angeles

On the website for the San Francisco area evert, Bush is praised for her charity work, namely her efforts to bettering girls' education and the environment and title of global ambassador for Glamour's The Girl Project.

Williamson is described as "a leader in spiritual and religiously progressive circles" who "has worked with thousands of individuals, as well as large and small groups, in transforming crisis into opportunity."

This In goop Health summit will take place on November 16 in Richmond, CA.

"Our goal has always been to ask questions—about our sex lives, our careers, the food we eat, how we work out, what happens when we die—and we're not the only curious ones," the summit website states. "Our next In goop Health on November 16 is a day to find the answers that help you get closer to what 'well' means to you. And: We'll have some fun along the way."

