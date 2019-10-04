Shahs of Sunset's Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Fri., Oct. 4, 2019

Shahs of Sunset's Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi is having a baby, and she's doing it on her own terms.

The 37-year-old reality star is pregnant with her first child, her rep confirmed to E! News on Friday. Gharachedaghi told People she conceived via IVF using donor sperm. She is single and plans to raise her child by herself, the outlet said.

"I just always knew I'd be a mom someday," she said. "I'm finally at this point where I'm ready to make this move. I can't wait to give this child a life of unconditional love without judgment, the same way my mom has shown me my whole life. I just wish she could teach me how to cook! I still haven't figured that out yet."

"The profiles are about 47 to 50 pages each, and they're filled with all this amazing information, like genetic background for the man and his entire family," she told the outlet about picking a sperm donor. "I hate to joke about it, but you know the Build-A-Bear Workshop? It's almost like that, but it's a human. Build-A-Baby!"

The news comes two years after Gharachedaghi split from husband Shalom Yeyoushalmi. They finalized a divorce last December.

This wasn't her first IVF attempt. According to People, last spring, she had an ectopic pregnancy, a life-threatening condition in which the embryo implants outside of the uterus, prompting her to undergo emergency surgery with the removal of both Fallopian tubes. This means that IVF is now not only the most promising option for her to conceive, given her advanced maternal age, but the only one.

It has become more common and more socially accepted in recent years for single women to get pregnant by using donor sperm. However, many still prefer not to disclose such details publicly out of fear of stigma.

In July, 44-year-old Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia, known for the '90s hit "Torn," announced she was pregnant with help from IVF and a sperm donor.

In 2015, another '90s singer, Sophie B. Hawkins, gave birth to a baby girl, her second child, at age 50, after conceiving via IVF using donor sperm and her own egg that she froze when she was 31.

 

