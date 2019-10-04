Shahs of Sunset's Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Shahs of Sunset's Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi is having a baby, and she's doing it on her own terms.

The 37-year-old reality star is pregnant with her first child, her rep confirmed to E! News on Friday. Gharachedaghi told People she conceived via IVF using donor sperm. She is single and plans to raise her child by herself, the outlet said.

"I just always knew I'd be a mom someday," she said. "I'm finally at this point where I'm ready to make this move. I can't wait to give this child a life of unconditional love without judgment, the same way my mom has shown me my whole life. I just wish she could teach me how to cook! I still haven't figured that out yet."

"The profiles are about 47 to 50 pages each, and they're filled with all this amazing information, like genetic background for the man and his entire family," she told the outlet about picking a sperm donor. "I hate to joke about it, but you know the Build-A-Bear Workshop? It's almost like that, but it's a human. Build-A-Baby!"

The news comes two years after Gharachedaghi split from husband Shalom Yeyoushalmi. They finalized a divorce last December.