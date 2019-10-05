The Bachelorette Australia 2019 Contestants Include a Mobile Zoo Owner and Two Firefighters

Will you accept this Bachelorette cast?

Ten has revealed the lineup of eligible men vying for Angie Kent's heart on The Bachelorette Australia—and as expected, there are some contestants with iconic occupations in the mix.

Meet Josh, a 37-year-old mobile zoo owner whose bio describes him as a "real-life Captain Planet". Then, there's BMX stunt rider Matt, local politician Jess and ex-army rifleman Ciarran (who Angie quips looks like Austin Powers in the promos).

Plus, there's not one but two firefighters (hot).

Get to know all the contestants below ahead of the premiere on Wednesday, October 9!