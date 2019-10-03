Everything You Need to Know About the Big Brother Australia Reboot

Jonathan Wood/Getty Images
by Winsome Walker | Thu., Oct. 3, 2019 8:11 PM
Jonathan Wood/Getty Images
Big Brother fans to the diary room!
Iconic reality TV series Big Brother Australia is making a comeback, Endemol Shine Australia has confirmed.
"Big Brother is back. The game has changed. Are you ready to play?" the production company announced on Instagram on Thursday with a link to apply. According to TV Blackbox reports, the series is set to air on Seven in 2020.
Big Brother debuted on Ten in 2001 with host Gretel Killeen and included contestants Sara-Marie Fedele (hands up if you still know the bum dance), Blair McDonough (who went on to star in Neighbours and Winners & Losers) and winner Ben Williams.
In 2008, the series was revamped with new hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O, while Sonia Kruger took over from 2012-2014 when the series moved to Nine.
But what can hopeful applicants expect from the casting process? Endemol Shine posted a lengthy questionnaire that grills applicants on their personality, relationship history, family, friends, habits, health and more.
For those playing at home, the questions include, "Where do your moral boundaries lie in the BB house?", "What is the most dangerous thing you have ever done?", "What is your attitude towards monogamy and fidelity?" and "Have you tried drugs? What do you think? What do you think about them now?"
Jonathan Wood/Getty Images
While a host is yet to be announced, OG host Killeen told Kyle and Jackie O that a Big Brother reboot would "be a hoot", but expressed some concerns about applicants.
"Reality TV can attract a different kind of person now who wants to be famous, so perhaps that level of purity, maybe the time has passed," she told the KIIS FM hosts. "But maybe that's a matter of casting and redefining what the value system is and what we're trying to achieve from it."
Meanwhile, in an open letter published on Mamamia, former contestant Tully Smyth warned Big Brother hopefuls of joining just to find fame.
"Do not audition just to become Instagram famous. Do not audition because you think it's going to lead to a career in radio or TV. Yes, these things MAY come after but they also may not," she wrote. "So many of the housemates from my season went straight back into their lives, to their jobs. You have to be prepared for that. So if that's the reason you're thinking of trying out, don't."
If you think you're the next Reggie, Merlin or Hot Dogs, you know what to do!
