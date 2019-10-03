Everything You Need to Know About the Big Brother Australia Reboot

While a host is yet to be announced, OG host Killeen told Kyle and Jackie O that a Big Brother reboot would "be a hoot", but expressed some concerns about applicants.

"Reality TV can attract a different kind of person now who wants to be famous, so perhaps that level of purity, maybe the time has passed," she told the KIIS FM hosts. "But maybe that's a matter of casting and redefining what the value system is and what we're trying to achieve from it."

Meanwhile, in an open letter published on Mamamia, former contestant Tully Smyth warned Big Brother hopefuls of joining just to find fame.

"Do not audition just to become Instagram famous. Do not audition because you think it's going to lead to a career in radio or TV. Yes, these things MAY come after but they also may not," she wrote. "So many of the housemates from my season went straight back into their lives, to their jobs. You have to be prepared for that. So if that's the reason you're thinking of trying out, don't."

If you think you're the next Reggie, Merlin or Hot Dogs, you know what to do!