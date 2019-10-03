Pregnant Married at First Sight Star Cyrell Paule Shares Beach Date with Eden Dally

Cyrell Paule is bumping along!

The former Married at First Sight Australia star spent time at a Sydney beach with her boyfriend Eden Dally, where she showed off her growing baby bump in a striped bikini.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the reality TV stars and parents-to-be can be seen strolling hand in hand and enjoying the sun before stopping to sit on the beach and pat her belly.

Cyrell, 30, and Love Island Australia star Eden, 27, announced their pregnancy in August and are expecting their first child in February.