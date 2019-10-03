Chrissy Teigen Is the Ultimate "Cool Mom" Thanks to Her Latest Tattoo

Chrissy Teigen is ready to get inked!

On Thursday afternoon, the supermodel and Lip Sync Battle star took to social media and revealed her brand-new tattoo.

"Cool mom back at it again with @winterstone!!!!" she shared on Instagram after visiting a tattoo parlor. So what did she get?

According to Chrissy's social media account, the proud mom received several numbers on her arm including special dates likes her kids' birthdays and John Legend's day of birth.

"The ultimate mnemonic device!" John joked in the comments section. Tattoo artist Winter Stone added, "You are the best!!! Happy to see you today!!!"