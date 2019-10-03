Meghan Markle's Evil Eye Bracelet Is Our Latest Must-Have for Fall

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Thu., Oct. 3, 2019 3:04 PM

Meghan Markle, Evil Eye Bracelet, Royal Tour of South Africa

Tim Rooke/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

OK, let's be honest: We're all just trying to be like Meghan Markle. When the Duchess of Sussex stepped out in that chic Everlane jumpsuit, yep, we bought it. When she wore that ever-so-dainty evil eye bracelet yesterday, it was only a matter of time before we all wanted to ice our wrists out in one of the Alemdara designs. The subtle, yet very meaningful evil eye has sparked a fashion frenzy and we've pulled some of the most unique designs to emulate the royal princess' favorite accesory.

Maybe you want to mimick Meghan and get the very same evil eye bracelet she's been sporting around town with the dashing Prince Harry. Or maybe you'd rather switch it up with an edgy cuff ring or funky expandable necklace. Either way, these seven options will "protect the wearer from malicious glares and other evil forces." How timely with Halloween right around the corner!

Read

Why Meghan Markle's Evil Eye Bracelet Is Suddenly Getting So Much Attention

Evil Eye Fancy Bead Pull Chain Bracelet

Ward off evil forces with this sterling silver bracelet.

E-Comm: Evil Eye Jewelry
$78 Alex and Ani
Meditating Eye Color Infusion Expandable Necklace

Mediate in style with this expandable necklace in sterling gold. 

E-Comm: Evil Eye Jewelry
$88 Alex and Ani
Evil Eye Adjustable Cuff Ring Sterling Silver

Let your accessories tell the truth for you with this adjustable cuff ring in sterling silver.

E-Comm: Evil Eye Jewelry
$58 Alex and Ani
Evil Eye Crystal Post Earrings 14kt Gold Plated

Dress up your ears in these regal evil eye studs. Also available in sterling silver.

E-Comm: Evil Eye Jewelry
$48 Alex and Ani
Pearl of Love Evil Eye Necklace

Adorn your neck with this funky take on the traditional evil eye design. 

E-Comm: Evil Eye Jewelry
$79 Revolve
Shashi Evil Eye Bracelet

Take your evil eye dreams to rose gold heights with this dainty charm bracelet. 

E-Comm: Evil Eye Jewelry
$54 Shopbop
Sterling Forever 14K Gold Plated 3-Piece Evil Eye Ring Set

Treat your ring finger to royalty in this 3-piece evil eye ring set.

E-Comm: Evil Eye Jewelry
$98
$30 Nordstrom Rack

