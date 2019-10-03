Timothée Chalamet and His Sequined Hoodie Will Make You Bow Down

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Oct. 3, 2019 12:40 PM

Timothee Chalamet, The King UK Premiere

Ian West/PA Wire

Timothée Chalamet's latest look will have you bowing down.

The 23-year-old actor came to Thursday's premiere of The King dressed to impress. Chalamet arrived at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square wearing a black sequined hoodie by Louis Vuitton. According to Vogue, the sweatshirt was embroidered with more than 3,000 Swarovski crystals and 15,000 sequins. In fact, the garment reportedly took more than 30 hours to make. Chalamet paired the piece with some pants and patent leather boots.

The Oscar-nominated star wasn't the only cast member to attend the screening, which was part of the BFI London Film Festival. Ben Mendelsohn, Joel Edgerton, Tom Glynn-Carney, David Michod, Thomasin McKenzie, Tom Lawrence and Nicholas Britell were there, as well. Lily-Rose Depp also attended the big event. After a year of sparking romance rumors, the 20-year-old actress and the Call Me by Your Name celeb turned up the heat by packing on the PDA during a vacation in September. Although, the two didn't get too close on the red carpet.

Watch

Timothee Chalamet & Lily-Rose Depp Confirm Romance Rumors

Chalamet's showstopper should come as no surprise to his fans. After all, he's rocked the red carpet on several occasions. Who could forget the Louis Vuitton look he wore to the 2019 Golden Globes? 

To see more of his best looks, check out the gallery.

Timothee Chalamet, The King UK Premiere

Ian West/PA Wire

Bring on the Bling

The star arrives at The King premiere in London dressed to impress. According to Vogue, the actor wore a sequined hoodie by Louis Vuitton that was embroidered with more than 3,000 Swarovski crystals and 15,000 sequins.

Timothee Chalamet, 2019 BAFTAs

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Uniquely Formal

The Beautiful Boy actor takes a risk with a Pais or cause red checked pants and an red and silver patterned jacket while on the BAFTA's red carpet. 

Timothee Chalamet, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Classic Leather

Actor Timothee Chalamet mixes Hollywood glam with Rock & Roll flair wearing Celine leather pants designed by Hedi Slimane.

Celebs at Fashion Week, Timothee Chalamet

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

Causal & Minimal

The 23-year old heartthrob is posted up at 2019 Men's Paris Fashion Week wearing a Louis Vuitton black embroidered hoodie.

Timothee Chalamet, 2019 Governors Awards

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Structured Patterns

The actor is seen wearing Haider Ackermann patterned suit at the 2019 Governors Awards.

Timothee Chalamet, 2018 Hollywood Film Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Living Art

Timothee Chalamet becomes a work of art wearing Louis Vuitton.

Timothee Chalamet

Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Bold Blooms

Timothee Chalamet demands all eyes on him wearing a striking Alexander McQueen floral suit at the Beautiful Boy London premiere.

Timothee Chalamet

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Riche Rouge

At the Beautiful Boy LA premiere, Chalamet stuns us a monochromatic piece from Louis Vuitton.

Timothee Chalamet, 2018 66th San Sebastian Film Festival

Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage

Beautiful Boy in Suit

Timothee Chalamet wears pale blue Alexander McQueen suit accented with vibrant florals and birds in flight.

Timothee Chalamet, 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Harnessed For Safety

Beautiful Boy actor Timothee Chalamet starts the 2019 awards season in a custom Louis Vuitton glitter harness designed by Virgil Abloh.

Timothee Chalamet, San Sebastian Film Festival

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

When in Spain...

Timothee is seen wearing Christian Louboutin boots (no red bottoms) at the San Sebastian International Film Festival for Beautiful Boy.

Timothee Chalemet, 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Rev Up Your Engines

Timothee Chalamet is cleaned up from the gas station and wearing an oversized button down from Off-White at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Hunted in Green

At the 90th Academy Awards Luncheon, Call Me By Your Name rising star is a tailored in a hunter green Gucci suit.

Timothee Chalamet, 2018 Critics Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dapper Timmy

Timothee Chalamet is classic and dapper in a Thom Browne suit at the 2018 Critics Choice Awards.

Timothee Chalamet, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for GQ

Checkmate!

Call Me By Your Name star Timothee Chalamet wears a Gucci checkered suit at the GQ 2017 Men of the Year event.

Timothee Chalamet, BAFTA LA Tea Party

Venturelli/WireImage

Across the Pond

Budding hearttrob, Timothee Chalamet attends BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party wearing Bertuli.

Timothée Chalamet, Gotham Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IF

Decadent Burgundy

Breakout star, Chalamet, pops out in a stunning Berluti burgundy suit at the 2017 Gotham Independent Film Awards.

The King hits theaters Nov. 1.

