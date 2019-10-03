Meghan Trainor Thinks Husband Daryl Sabara Is Definitely a “Serial Killer”

Meghan Trainor's husband Daryl Sabara might be her biggest fan, but she still finds some of his quirks to be a little bizarre.

And, as it turns out, so does her family. While sitting down at A Little Late With Lilly Singh on Wednesday night, the superstar singer revealed the nickname they've bestowed upon her love.

"We call him ‘Serial Killer' because he looks crazy in a lot of pictures," she told host Lilly Singh. "But, also, he does, like, suspicious things that we're like, ‘Are you a serial killer and we just haven't figured it out yet?' Like, he'll go to the movies by himself, but not, like, just one movie, like four back-to-back. Like, solo dolo."

But that's not all!

"He never has sauce on anything, not even salad," she dished. "Like, just dry. And I begged him, like, ‘Just try this sauce. Is this the wrong sauce?' And he's like, ‘I like the grass taste.'"