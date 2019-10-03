The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay Says She'll "Never" Be Friends With Raven Gates Again

It looks like there's some drama between Rachel Lindsay and Raven Gates.

The Bachelorette star spoke briefly about their falling out on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

While the season 13 star wouldn't say what caused the feud, she did say "it was enough for me to not want to be friends with her anymore."

After Andy Cohen asked if the two were still no longer friends, Lindsay made it clear that their bond was broken.

"No, not at all and I never will be," she replied.

As fans will recall, Gates and Lindsay met on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor. The Texas attorney then went on to hand out the roses on The Bachelorette, and her Arkansas BFF showed her full support.

"There's a reason why we call her BIG RACH! SHE DOES BIG THINGS!!! @therachlindsay," Gates wrote on Instagram back in 2017. "My day one, my soul friend, my person!! Not only is she making history by being the first African American female to have a bachelor/ette lead BUT she is MORE than that!! To list all of her attributes and qualities that I love would be too long to type. America will soon find out that She IS laughter. She IS friendship. And she IS LOVE. I am ALWAYS in your corner Rach! I love you so much!! now go show America what they've been missing!!!! & bring home the Love of your Life!!!!!!"