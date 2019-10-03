Rami Malek Is Officially a Bond Girl After Kiss With Daniel Craig

Rami Malek as the next Bond Girl? Yup, you read that correctly.

The actor, who stars in the latest James Bond installment No Time To Die stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night and recalled a silly moment on set with co-star Daniel Craig.

"We had a scene that was a very complicated scene and we were rehearsing for it with our terrific director, Cary Joji Fukunaga," Malek explained to host Stephen Colbert. "And, we're sitting at a table over hours just batting about ideas back and forth. And we finally cracked this really challenging scene."

Then, the rest was kind of a blur for the Oscar winner.

"He grabbed me, picked me up—I can't tell if I initiated the next moment, if it was him or I—but, a kiss transpired between the two of us," Malek continued. "I'm going to say that Daniel initiated it and I was very taken aback…I took a moment, caught my breath, and I looked out and said, ‘So, does this make me a Bond Girl?'"