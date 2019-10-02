Nicole Scherzinger Reacts to Those Pussycat Dolls Reunion Rumors

"Don't Cha" just wish the Pussycat Dolls would get back together?

Well, don't hold your breath. Despite recent speculation, it doesn't appear that there are any reunion plans in the works at this time, much to the dismay of their devoted fans. During an interview with E! News' Jason Kennedyand Nina Parker, Nicole Scherzingersaid, "I've heard about those rumors as well. I cannot confirm those rumors."

"I love my girls, I miss touring with them, we had the best times together. But I can't confirm anything right now," The Masked Singer judge explains. "Because I'm so busy, I'm doing three different shows on three different continents." Plus, the star is back in the recording studio working on self-written songs and recording new tracks.

She joked, "[I'm] making sure I have creative Nicole time."