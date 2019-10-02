Angie Kent Says Having Her Brother on The Bachelorette Australia Was Her Idea

Angie Kent has a secret weapon on The Bachelorette Australia this year.

The former Gogglebox star told E! News she personally planned for her brother Brad Kent to enter the mansion disguised as a suitor (and pass judgement on the bachelors).

"I knew he was coming. It was my idea to have him there," Angie explained. "My family means everything to me, so to get to see him was just the most beautiful, magical feeling in the world. I think you can see that on my face. I was like, I can't believe you're here and I can't believe this is happening."