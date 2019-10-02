Timothée Chalamet Wasn’t Convinced He Could Rock a Bowl Cut for The King

Netflix
by Pamela Avila | Wed., Oct. 2, 2019 4:56 PM
A drastic hair change isn't for the faint of heart.
For Timothée Chalamet, that was exactly the case. With a fan base that's fallen in love with not just his acting chops but his brunette locks as well, any change to Chalamet's look will without a doubt be followed by some kind of explosive reaction.
For starters, there's even a Twitter account dedicated to the Lady Bird actor's hair. And you might remember when the emerging Hollywood heartthrob first debuted his bowl cut late last year for the upcoming role in Netflix's The King, fans completely freaked.
Well now, fans can rest assured that he, too, wasn't completely sold on that hair transformation.
Last night, the Call Me by Your Name actor revealed to Variety at the red carpet premiere of The King that chopping off his hair into a bowl cut was "anxiety-inducing."
"But then it was like nah this has to be done," he continued. "Or else you can kind of see those period movies, without shading anybody, but where they didn't fully, you know, you didn't know what they were going for, and hopefully this is not that."
The bowl cut wasn't the only part of the job that stressed Chalamet out.
The 23-year-old actor also told Variety that he was unfamiliar with the Henry V character. However, his limited knowledge of the famous Shakespeare play made him enjoy playing the role that much more.
"This is one of the coolest parts of the job, the reading, the getting into it, the hours spending with books, the play and staying far away from other movies that were made," he told Variety.
Netflix's The King also stars Joel Edgerton, Robert Pattinson, and Lily-Rose Depp.
The film has been adapted from Shakespeare's Henry V, Henry IV, Part 1 and Henry IV, Part 2.
The King had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and will be available on Netflix on November 1.
