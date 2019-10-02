2019 QVC Customer Choice Beauty Awards: 17 Must-Have Products

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

And the winner is...

Beauty lovers had their eyes on the small screen Wednesday night when the 2019 QVC Customer Choice Beauty Awards were handed out. After thousands of shoppers cast their votes, the winners were revealed during a special three-hour show.

Many customers were delighted to see their favorite brands and products recognized. And for the lucky winners, they were more than honored to receive an award.

"I'm so grateful for the love and real friendship I've fostered with my QVC customers over the past nine years. I listen to them and they listen to me and we've built a foundation of trust in each other," Josie Maran shared with E! News before learning the winners. "We are a family of people wanting better beauty that is clean and nontoxic and are spreading the word that clean beauty is possible and feels even better on the conscience and the skin."

By the way, Josie has reason to celebrate tonight! She won several awards including Best QVC Clean Beauty Brand.