The Tearful Truce Between Kelly and Vicki on The Real Housewives of Orange County Doesn't Last Long

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Oct. 2, 2019 6:55 AM

Kelly Dodd, Vicki Gunvalson

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

The not-so-cold war between Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson is…over?! Yes...and no.

On the Tuesday, Oct. 1 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, the ladies had one big group dinner during their wellness retreat and after icy glares and fake smiles, Kelly and Vicki both broke down into tears and seemed to make amends.

The "surrender" came after Vicki alluded to Kelly using cocaine during The Real Housewives of Orange County season 13 reunion, Kelly sent Vicki an animated emoji message trashing her and her looks, Vicki said she heard rumors that Kelly had been involved in a sex train and wasn't allowed at her daughter's school, and Kelly spray-painted a pig on a car, said it was Vicki, and proceeded to crush it. That's just what was shown to viewers. And then they kissed and made up.

Kelly Dodd Says New RHOC Is Not Stuck on 1 Story

"That was really weird," Gina Kirschenheiter said about their dinner tears. "Super uncomfortable."

They started to cry after they both said they were pretty.

"I don't think Vicki's an ugly woman, I just think she's ugly on the inside," Kelly said on the RHOC after show. "There's just something there, she just doesn't have a good heart. You know what, it's just easier to be nice and let things go sometimes than to harbor on to horrible feelings. I felt like, maybe I just need to stop being so angry at her and just let things go and maybe things will be easier for me."

So, maybe they didn't make up.

While everybody was happy about the tears and hugs, Shannon Beador said she didn't think everything was resolved after that dinner. Braunwyn Windham-Burke said after the dinner, Kelly wasn't having it. Both she and Shannon declared the whole thing "phony," but not on Vicki's said.

"If I wasn't drinking at all, I would've walked up and, like, left, because I really don't want anything to do with her," Kelly said.

"No, bitch. You say you surrender and then you go back and talk about me saying I'm not allowed at my daughter's school," Kelly continued. "I know how she is!"

Click play on the video above for more from the RHOC cast.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

