Every Single Clue From The Masked Singer Australia, Plus All the Celebrity Reveals

Ten

The songs: "Think", "I Want to Know What Love Is"

The clues: Nobody likes to think of themselves as a monster but I guess I am. I'm split between two worlds with part of me living in the shadows. I've always loved horses and horses love this monster. They're not scared. They can see the real me beneath the monster and give me their best. But in my work, you have to deal with some heavy material, and I've been doing it since I was much younger. Does anyone care that I'm a monster? They only care that I can deliver the goods and we all want to be the first past the post. How does someone become a monster? You don't need a mad scientist, but you do need time in a laboratory. Right now, you see the outer monster, but tonight you're gonna see and hear the inner monster. To the other masks I say this. Be afraid. Be very afraid.

I have trained as many things, but I changed horses in the middle of the stream.

So, what type of monster am I? I'm a shape shifter, it's in my biology. This is how you see me now, but I've been many things before. I am more than the voice behind the panel. When did I become the monster you see today? When did you first notice me? The number 31 rings a bell. But monsters don't age in human years. I'm a little bit country and a little bit glam. I guess never the twain shall meet. And, when you see a monster, you think we just want to tear things apart, to destroy them. But I want to create. So, sit back and listen, because you're about to find out that I'm here to win.

In my industry, height isn't super important, but weight is.

Best guesses: Gorgi Coghlan