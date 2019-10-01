Every Single Clue From The Masked Singer Australia, Plus All the Celebrity Reveals

Ten
by Winsome Walker | Tue., Oct. 1, 2019 7:32 PM
The Masked Singer Australia is in full swing and is wilder than we could have ever imagined.
The show has everything: 12 celebrities in truly bizarre costumes, overzealous audience participation (including them howling at the moon for the Wolf) and Lindsay Lohan attempting to recognise Australian stars.
The fun of the series is not only watching the bonkers performances but guessing the celebrities behind the masks. To help you crack the mystery, we've rounded up the biggest clues so far, our best guesses and which celebs have been unmasked.
The songs: "High Hopes", "Bad Guy"
The clues: Why am I the Lion? Because in my business you have to be fierce. You have to fight hard to be top on this big island. As a young lion I entered a competition that would change everything. It's brought me closer to my idols. I pride myself on being brave and always give my best at whatever I try. And I've tried a lot. Will this mask bring out my best? You're going to hear me roar tonight.
I'm a very competitive person and television has been a very important part of my career.
Was I the queen of this big island? Well let's just say for now that this is not the first time you've seen me as queen of the jungle. Lions are very physical it's another thing I have in common with a great queen of the grass court. When the physical competition gets tough, that's when I excel. I have always loved music, I cannot image the world without it. It is a big factor in my life. It encouraged this Lion to soar. I'm here to test myself and I expect a lot of myself and so do others. So, can I bring the real me when you don't know it's me? I have my eyes on the prize.
From an early age I learnt the importance of self-disciple and fighting hard.
Best guesses: Kate Ceberano, Casey Donovan
The songs: "Toxic", "It's a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll)"
The clues: I think the Spider is appropriate for me. After all, my web of life has so many different strands. But I'm not afraid of the bright lights anymore. I like to write. Which is easy when you can hold 8 pens at once. I'm proud to say my words have gone all over the world. There is a lot of love at home and I learnt all I know from Daddy Long Legs. All I know is fighting your way to the top is hard. Sometimes you're being adored and sometimes you get squashed like a bug. But I'll take the risks because I want to win The Masked Singer.
I love being a spider, and I love weaving a web of confusion. So, what type of spider am I? Exotic. Other than that, I'm just like you. I put my pants on four legs at a time. For this spider, music has always been important to me. No matter what else I've been doing, it's always in the mix. I need to stay fit to do what I do. And I have to exercise muscles that other people don't even think about. If I don't, I feel flat all day. But as they say, if you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen! Or, call a fireman, but don't burn. The Masked Singer is my prey, and I'm going to sink my fangs into it. Watch out everyone, the Spider's on the loose.
We spiders are very level-headed, but I famously got carried away.
Best guesses: Jade MacRae, Em Rusciano, Kate Miller-Heidke, Dami Im
The songs: "Think", "I Want to Know What Love Is"
The clues: Nobody likes to think of themselves as a monster but I guess I am. I'm split between two worlds with part of me living in the shadows. I've always loved horses and horses love this monster. They're not scared. They can see the real me beneath the monster and give me their best. But in my work, you have to deal with some heavy material, and I've been doing it since I was much younger. Does anyone care that I'm a monster? They only care that I can deliver the goods and we all want to be the first past the post. How does someone become a monster? You don't need a mad scientist, but you do need time in a laboratory. Right now, you see the outer monster, but tonight you're gonna see and hear the inner monster. To the other masks I say this. Be afraid. Be very afraid.
I have trained as many things, but I changed horses in the middle of the stream.
So, what type of monster am I? I'm a shape shifter, it's in my biology. This is how you see me now, but I've been many things before. I am more than the voice behind the panel. When did I become the monster you see today? When did you first notice me? The number 31 rings a bell. But monsters don't age in human years. I'm a little bit country and a little bit glam. I guess never the twain shall meet. And, when you see a monster, you think we just want to tear things apart, to destroy them. But I want to create. So, sit back and listen, because you're about to find out that I'm here to win.
In my industry, height isn't super important, but weight is.
Best guesses: Gorgi Coghlan
The songs: "Geronimo", "Roar"
The clues: I am the Dragon. I am the brute. My world is timeless and slowly changing. Do I breathe fire? Only when I have to. But breathing fire is easy when you have petrol in your veins. There is a lot of power in what I do. It can bring screams of joy but also tears of great sadness. I'm here tonight to demonstrate my power - the ancient gift of the dragons. We were here before all of you and I will still be standing when all other singers have fallen.
I guess you could say I've done a few more laps than the average Aussie dragon.
Man, how I love to entertain a crowd. But no matter how much praise I got, this dragon lost his temper. My aim is to keep them guessing, changing my performance to confuse the panel. And in this mask, you're hearing me like never before. I have roamed this country for many years. And at times, I've lived outside the law. I've been known by other names from other cultures. But as young as I can remember, I've loved to sing! Although I didn't make my living that way, I was called to march to a different drum. I am a dragon of many, many strings. When you see a dragon, you see power and I love raw power. Especially when that power turns to speed. Dragons are much swifter than you'd expect.
I have had wins on tracks all over the country.
Best guesses: Adam Brand, Diesel, Grant Denyer
The songs: "Man I Feel Like a Woman", "There's Nothing Holidn' Me Back"
The clues: Am I the Wolf? Well, I have that reputation. Maybe that's why I'm up all night. As a pup I was keen on sport, it was my dream to make it to the top with huge crowds cheering me on. I know how to draw attention in a competition. I'm constantly being misjudged and underestimated. This mask allows me the chance to show you what I can do without pre-judgement. I'm not the big bad wolf, but I aint little green riding hood either. I've been an apprentice a couple of times. Singing isn't my first trade. I think you'll be surprised when this mask comes off. Until that day, beware my teeth, claws, and power. Because I am a triple threat.
I was well known years before I was successful.
Wolves have a reputation for being naughty, and I admit it, I did run wild when I was a pup. I was a wolf who ran with the wolves. Although I wasn't the runt of the littler, I wasn't number one either. Near enough wasn't near enough for me. After missing my dream, I remained unbroken I worked harder than ever like a dog with a bone. But success comes in unexpected ways, but always here under the Southern Cross. I have to keep working to keep the wolf at the door. Getting to where I am now is a miracle, like walking on water. I'm an all-rounder and tonight I have one job, to rock the judges.
For as long as I can remember, I have sat by the phone waiting for the coach to call.
Best guesses: Blair McDonough, Robert "Millsy" Mills
The songs: "Perfect", "Proud Mary"
The clues: Am I a unicorn – something rare and mysterious? I think so. We are creatures born of legends with bloodlines running back through the ages. By my unicorn nature I have chosen to roam the earth, I've gone my own way, trotted my own path, but always aware of the steps of those who came before me. We unicorns are notoriously shy but I buck the trend. In fact, I'm incredibly social. I have witnessed many miracles in my time. But the greatest miracle any unicorn can perform is to spread joy all over the world. Tonight, I want to spread some joy with you. That would be my magic.
Unicorns do not believe in taking shortcuts.
As a unicorn, I have been the princess, but never the queen. It seemed like my voice was always in the background. The voice has always been important to me. Some things are just meant to be. Although, the days were rocky. Unicorns are solitary creatures, although my highlights weren't achieved on my own. Today I am an independent unicorn. It's an old unicorn saying, live by the horn, die by the horn.
For many years, what I have done has been on my own, but it wasn't always like that.
Best guesses: Deni Hines
The songs: "Hold Back the River", "The Horses" (aka the unofficial Australian anthem)
The clues: I chose the Robot because I was created by the digital age. But I'm not your typical robot. Robots aren't supposed to have emotions, but I really care about the real world and want to make it a happier place. Ever since I was a young robot I have always been connected to the water. Growing up, I was surrounded by gold and as a young robot my favourite animal was the butterfly. But now I prefer something that goes 'tweet'. I am the Robot and I'm programmed to win The Masked Singer.
I've been to many award nights from a very early age.
Like many robots, I left my factory and headed east like a moth to a flame. But, I soon realised that others were controlling my program. I felt like such a clone, so I short-circuited the production line and I am now very much my own robot. I always knew I had a lot of creative circuitry inside me, you could say I'm multi-layered like a Russian doll or an onion. I love playing the game, in fact I think I'm quite good at it. But having a metal head makes me head strong and can cause serious glitches. I am definitely not a robot who stays in my own lane, and with tonight's performance I intend to mix it up with an Aussie classic.
Some years ago I was honoured by a grand historian.
Best guesses: Cody Simpson
The songs: "Suspicious Minds", "I Want to Break Free"
The clues: Why did I choose to be the prawn? Well, as you will see tonight, it doesn't take much for me to come out of my shell – I enjoy being in the public eye, here, the UK and America, and I admit it, I'm a bit of a lairy lad. But the big stage is where I feel most comfortable. Some people would say my choice of hobby is unusual, but variety is the spice of life. I'm always trying new things. What do I want to be when I grow up? Its too hard to choose. Just don't put me in a cocktail – that's so 1970s. Do I think I could win The Masked Singer? I've been in this arena before, so I know what it takes. No-one's throwing this prawn on the barbie.
My skin wasn't made for the hot Australian sun. I would go as red as this prawn.
This lairy prawn has made a big first impression, so it's no surprise to find me at the big occasions. Although, I famously spent a lot of time around the house. I guess, that why I sometimes feel like an outsider. Entering a competition like this is a change in direction for my career. You might not know it, but we prawns enjoy a change of scenery. I like most types of music, which has come in very handy in the past. But is there music in my future? It's not over till the raw prawn's cooked. I'm in this competition for the long-haul, I know its going to take more than time to win. Call me big-headed, but that's what I'm going to do.
I am a fanatic for sports and I have the perfect platform to sing their praises.
Best guesses: Darren McMullen, Freddie Flintoff
The songs: "Shotgun", "Low"
The clues: Why am I the Rhino? Because I'm dangerous. When I want something don't get in my way. That's how I got to the top. I seem laid back and that's suited me in the past. It's the results that matter not how you get there. In my career I hopped from one top job to another. But I've settled down a lot from my rock star days. Rhinos don't stop to think at all before they act. And I'm not too big to admit that it's set me back. I was almost an extinct species, falling out of the spotlight was tough. Luckily time heals all wounds. Now I'm back off the endangered list and ready to show you what I can do.
This rhino was lucky to survive the bottom three last time. The only thing that saved me was my funky rhino moves. So now I'm big on working within my limitations. I've always moved well, showing off some very fancy footwork. Now it's time for me to show you all that I'm an all-star. I'm proud of where I came from, but not every destination along the way. This isn't the first time I've been in the spotlight, for good or bad. I famously celebrate the successes when they come. I'm going to warn all the other Masked Singers that I could bust you up.
I don't believe in ghosts, but I do believe in crossing over.
The reveal: Wendell Sailor
The songs: "Born This Way", "Youngblood"
The clues: I'm the Alien because people think I appeared out of no-where but I trained for years to achieve my dream. As aliens should, I arrived in a stunning flash of lights and sound. It felt like the world's eyes were all on me - and for a time I truly loved the attention. I came in peace, only wanting to please, but suddenly I was the one being probed. In the end it was just too much for a young alien to bear, so I beamed myself away. But tonight, I'm back and I'm going to do my extra-terrestrial best to spice things up.
When you pursue your dreams, success will follow and a lot of heavy metal came my way.
I'm out to impress, playing the cute and talented extra-terrestrial. It worked for ET, why not me? But what's really exciting, is the panels confusion over my career. I hit the heights after my huge competition win. But dropped almost as fast as it started. This made a young alien very sad. After years I decided to return serve, as my home will always be down-under where absolutely everybody knows me. I hope my lessons will be learned by younger generations, but will they? I go back and forth on that. I want to win The Masked Singer, this is my chance to shine again.
In bars all around the country there is a drink named after me.
The reveal: Nikki Webster!
The songs: "What's My Scene?"
The clues: Why am I the Parrot? It's not just the beautiful plumage, although I do like to look good. I'm the Parrot because I live my life at high speed. It can be dangerous. Very dangerous. And that's the way I like it. What I do, others find terrifying. In my career I have flown all over the world following the sun. I didn't always display loyal behavior but what I do takes a lot of physical courage. I'm a parrot that's not afraid of a cat walking by. Parrots aren't known as songbirds. I think I can change all that. I'm here to win The Masked Singer. It's a dream come true and I plan to go all out"
The reveal: Brett Lee
The songs: "Fame"
The clues: I played a pivotal role in a musical that was an international hit.
The reveal: Gretel Kileen!
