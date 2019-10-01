Demi Lovato Details "Absolutely Magical" Baptism Experience in Israel

Demi Lovato continues to thrive emotionally, physically and spiritually.

Earlier today, the 27-year-old took to Instagram to share photos of a recent trip she made to Israel, where she also got baptized in the Jordan River.

"I am an American singer. I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors. When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I'd read about in the bible growing up, I said yes. There is something absolutely magical about Israel," Demi wrote earnestly in her caption. "I've never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God...something I've been missing for a few years now. Spirituality is so important to me...to be baptized in the Jordan river—the same place Jesus was baptized—I've never felt more renewed in my life."

As of late, the Disney Channel star has been making significant strides in regards to her personal life and her career.

From surrounding herself with friends and family to going back to her acting roots by landing a guest role in Will & Grace's final season, Lovato isn't stopping for anyone but herself.