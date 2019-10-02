Inside Serial's Frustrating and Captivating Legacy

If he didn't do it, then who did it?

Five years ago on October 3, 2014, Sarah Koenig, Julie Snyder and the Serial team introduced the world to the 1999 murder of Baltimore student Hae Min Lee and the subsequent conviction of her ex-boyfriend for the crime: Adnan Syed. In just 12 episodes, the podcast gripped the nation's attention, revolutionizing the podcast genre and brought the underground armchair detective community out into the mainstream.

And five years later, the debate over whether or not Adnan, who is still in prison and now an unlikely celebrity, committed the murder, wither listeners still obsessing over small details like the ever-changing timeline, the MIA alibi witness, huge gaps in the prosecutors' case, the tedious cell tower technology and why-oh-why Jay Wilds lied—that is, if you believe he was lying.

It's hard to imagine a time when podcasts all about murder weren't dominating the charts or a new true crime docu-series wasn't debuting every Friday on Netflix, but when Serial launched, it was groundbreaking and revolutionary.