Beyoncé's Father Mathew Knowles Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Dave Hogan/Getty Images
by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Oct. 1, 2019 2:40 PM
Dave Hogan/Getty Images
He's a survivor.
Mathew Knowles is opening up about his fight with breast cancer. The father of musicians Beyoncé and Solange Knowles sat down with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan for an exclusive interview airing on Wednesday morning. In the teaser, released via Twitter on Tuesday, the two can be seen having an in-depth conversation about Mathew's recent diagnosis.
"How was it to tell your family about the diagnosis?" the GMA host asks in the sneak peek. Although from the looks of it the interview will center around Mathew and his current fight with cancer, there is a good chance he will talk about the experience of walking through this journey with his family by his side.
The businessman divorced Tina Knowles in 2011 after 30 years of marriage, but the two have been spotted together supporting their daughter on various occasions and seem to have had an amicable split.
Mathew is a longtime supporter of his daughters' careers, especially Beyoncé's.
"I think that's the beauty of her creativity and I think that's what makes it so special, is that it relates to everyone," he explained to E! News after the release of Lemonade. "Every one of us have been disappointed before and have had to go through the grieving process of anger and, you know, disappointment and then acceptance and forgiveness. And I think that's why this again is touching so many people, because it's universal. Everybody can relate to it."
Watch a teaser for the emotional interview above.
E! News has reached out to Beyoncé's rep for comment.
