Will Kate Flannery Have the Ultimate The Office Reunion on Dancing With the Stars?

The audience section on Dancing With the Stars is just as stacked as the dance floor.

At the Monday, Sept. 30 show, the likes of Demi Lovato, Skylar Astin, Zooey Deschanel, Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott and so many other famous faces. So far, The Office star and DWTS competitor Kate Flannery has welcomed the likes of her former costars Angela Kinsey and Oscar Nunez, pals Jim O'Heir, Jane Lynch and Yvette Nicole Brown, so what does the scene-stealer and high-scoring competitor have up her sleeve for the finale?