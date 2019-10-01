Steve Carell Has Officially Started Filming Space Force

Oh my god, OK, it's happening.

Netflix revealed today that Space Force, the new comedy starring Steve Carell, has officially started filming, and they even released a picture of Carell himself. Sure, it's a slightly blurry, zoomed-in picture of the back of his head, but at least it's something!

Space Force, in case you've forgotten, is created by Office creator Greg Daniels and Carell and stars Carell as General Mark R. Naird, the guy in charge of the people tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services called Space Force. The idea came after President Donald Trump announced plans to create such a thing in real life in June of 2018, and in fact when you google "Space Force," the first result is the Space Force page of Military.com.