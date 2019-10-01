Maisie Williams Shares Her Whirlwind 24 Hours At Paris Fashion Week

Ever wonder what it's like to be a celebrity at Paris Fashion Week? Maisie Williams has got you covered.

The Game of Thrones actress and fashionista is the latest star to be featured in Vogue's "24 Hours With…" video series, where cameras follow Hollywood's most stylish celebs for an entire day. For the latest installment, Williams gave viewers a firsthand look at PFW by bringing the cameras front row, backstage and everywhere in between.

First, came the beauty. The 22-year-old kicked things off by getting her makeup done before heading to the Tom Brown SS20 Show. She opted for a bold, diffused eye look, which she said was inspired by fellow British actress Lucy Boynton. Once Williams was all glammed up, she changed into a chic, vintage plaid ensemble that was very similar to the outfit her boyfriend Reuben Selby wore for the show.

"We like to wear matching outfits," the Emmy-nominated actress confessed. "Like a 70-year-old couple."