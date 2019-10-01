Where Does The Politician Go in Season 2?

The Politician, Ryan Murphy's first series on Netflix, changed just about everything viewers came to know and love by the eighth episode season one finale. Warning, spoilers follow!

After the events of the student council election, the attempted assassinations, the lies and all the scandals, Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) never made it to Harvard. His political entourage scattered to the winds, he enrolled in New York University and developed a problem with alcohol.

But, the gang quickly got back together, even those who hadn't seen or spoke to each other in years, as weddings were called off and jobs were abandoned to help Payton run for New York State Senate. His competition? None other than Judith Light and Bette Midler. Well, characters played by the two stage and screen legends.