Beanie Feldstein Comparing Her Romance To a Love Song Will Make You Melt

In her mind, Beanie Feldstein just wasn't the relationship type.

While some of her peers were focused on dating and romance, the Lady Bird star was prioritizing her skyrocketing career. As she told Teen Vogue for their October cover, "It just wasn't something I thought about or craved."

That is, until the right person walked through the door. While working on the comedy How to Build a Girl, Beanie met producer Bonnie Chance Roberts—and the rest has been history. "Now I get it," the actress admitted. "I get why people write songs." (Please excuse our swooning!)

The fact that Bonnie, her love of nearly two years, is a woman was simply an afterthought, if anything, to Beanie. "Not to sound flippant, but I was in love with her and all of her and she's a woman," she told Teen Vogue. "That's not scaring me or deterring me. And it wasn't just women in general. It was her specifically."