Allow Tiffany Haddish To Convince You To Always Be Naked While Baking

EllenTube
by kelli boyle | Tue., Oct. 1, 2019 6:33 AM
EllenTube
Have you ever baked naked? Tiffany Haddish has and she can't recommend it enough.
During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Haddish played a round of "Burning Questions" with host Ellen DeGeneres and revealed some hilarious details about her personal life. After answering questions about what she looks for in a man, what she loves most about her body and what she sleeps in at night, the comedian was asked what else she does naked other than showering and sunbathing. Her response? "Dance around the house, bake biscuits and clean the shower."
DeGeneres, at a loss for words, then asked Haddish for more context.
"I've baked biscuits naked a lot," she admitted, noting the treat is well, a treat, for her dates. "I get in the bed with the person that's in the bed. That's why I'm making the biscuits, because he did his job, so you get biscuits."
Later, the Kids Say the Darndest Things host admitted her first celebrity crush was none other than Family Matters' Steve Urkel, aka Jaleel White and which celeb she's not-so-secretly dated.
Watch the video above to find out all of Haddish's dirty little secrets.
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?