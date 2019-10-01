Meghan Markle's Speech on Gender Equality and Education Will Empower You

Meghan Markle spoke about the importance of gender equality and education during her visit to the University of Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The Duchess of Sussex recalled attending Northwestern University during a round-table discussion and said it "takes a village" for "people to be able to finance that."

"Families chipping in, scholarship, financially all those things that were the reason that I was able to attend university," she said. "But at the same level, you need to have that kind of support on the inside for educators to be able to give as much as they can back to those who are in the educational system."

She then announced three new gender grants for the University of Johannesburg, Stellenbosch University and the University of Western Cape.

"The goal here is to be able to have gender equality—to be able to support women as they are working in research and higher education roles and also to be able to have workshops to convene things that are really helping people understand the importance of gender equality," she said. "True to what you said, when a woman is empowered, it changes absolutely everything in the community and starting an educational atmosphere is really a key point of that."