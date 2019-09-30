Day in the Life: Ksenija Lukich Shares Her New York Fashion Week Routine

Welcome to New York!

E! Australia host Ksenija Lukich hit New York Fashion Week for five incredible days of shows, parties and street style, and has given us a glimpse of what her whirlwind routine looked like.

After starting her morning with a coffee (duh!), Ksenija selected an outfit and paired it with a flawless beauty look that would carry her throughout the day. For foundation, she chose Revlon's Colorstay Normal/Dry Skin formulation for a stunning, long-lasting finish that also included SPF protection.