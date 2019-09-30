Day in the Life: Ksenija Lukich Shares Her New York Fashion Week Routine

Mon., Sep. 30, 2019

by E! Online and Revlon

Welcome to New York!

E! Australia host Ksenija Lukich hit New York Fashion Week for five incredible days of shows, parties and street style, and has given us a glimpse of what her whirlwind routine looked like. 

After starting her morning with a coffee (duh!), Ksenija selected an outfit and paired it with a flawless beauty look that would carry her throughout the day. For foundation, she chose Revlon's Colorstay Normal/Dry Skin formulation for a stunning, long-lasting finish that also included SPF protection.

How Ksenija Lukich Created a Flawless Beauty Look for New York Fashion Week

Then, she was off to the E! studios to shoot a wrap-up of the top NYFW trends before kicking off her heels to explore NYC in the afternoon.

By nightfall, Ksenija admitted her hair "needed a fluff', but her foundation was still looking flawless. She capped off the evening with a stroll through Times Square and a cocktail. We'll cheers to that!

Watch Ksenija's day in the life video above.

