Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Get Married Again in Lavish Wedding Ceremony

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's marriage is officially official!

The pop star and supermodel exchanged vows during a second wedding ceremony in South Carolina, E! News has learned. Justin and Hailey gathered their nearest and dearest—including several celebrity pals and famous relatives—for an extravagant affair in the Somerset Chapel, which was planned by event designer to the stars Mindy Weiss. The event took place at the Montage Hotel's Palmetto Bluff location.

Hailey's sister Alaia Baldwin and cousin Ireland Baldwinboth served as bridesmaids. Her father, actor Stephen Baldwin, as well as his equally as famous brother, Alec Baldwinwas there to see the supermodel walk down the aisle. Representing the Bieber side of the family was the 25-year-old singer's mother, Pattie Mallette, and father Jeremy Bieber.

A source told E! News that "guests [were] cheering" after the lovebirds tied the knot. What's more? Trays of champagne awaited the attendees after the ceremony was over, according to the insider.

On Sunday, the celebrity power couple gathered their closest friends and family for an intimate rehearsal dinner.