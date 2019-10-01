30+ Products That Help Support Breast Cancer Awareness

E! Illustration
by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Oct. 1, 2019
It's time to shop for a good cause!
Breast Cancer Awareness Month is officially here and more than a few special companies are paying it forward for a very important cause.
We did some research and are happy to report that a whole lot of beloved brands are offering items throughout October with a percentage of proceeds benefiting breast cancer research and awareness.
Whether you want to try out a new beauty item, wear a fabulous outfit or start your Christmas shopping early—we are less than three months away after all—we have some products for you!
Shop without guilt in our guide below. Your purchase may just get us one step closer to curing breast cancer.
In support of The Estée Lauder Companies' Breast Cancer Campaign, La Mer will donate 20% from the purchase price of this limited-edition 100 ml The Treatment Lotion—with a maximum donation of $53,000—to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Luxurious British skincare brand, Elemis, will be launching a limited edition Pro-Collagen Marine Cream in honor of The Pink Agenda during the month of October. $25,000, regardless of sales, will go to the organization.
Hoseiry line MeMoi has created a new collection of socks that benefit Sharsheret, an incredible national organization that supports women and their families who are facing, or at an increased risk for, breast and ovarian cancer.
It's going to be hard to resist this beauty item! 100% of sales goes to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
100% of the purchase price from the sale of this Ralph Lauren T-shirt will go to the Pink Pony Fund of the Polo Ralph Lauren Foundation.
10% of all bras within the Stronger in Pink Collection sold will go to the Get in Touch Foundation.
Make a statement with your next pair of shoes that are stylish and comfortable. 15% of sales from the shoe are going back to F--k Cancer.
Coco + Carmen will be donating 50% of sales from the comfortable hoodie for the month of October to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
At least $200,000 of the proceeds from the Vans Breast Cancer Awareness collection will benefit CoppaFeel!—a UK-based breast cancer awareness charity that promotes early detection and encourages young people to better know their bodies.
For each pair of slippers sold, Nakedcashmere will be donating $25 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
GiftGowns will be donating 15% of the pink gown purchases to Susan G Komen.
Attention all runners and shoppers on the go! $1 of each SPIbelt pink ribbon belt sold goes to Breast Cancer Research Foundation
Blinging out for a good cause. Lafonn has a jewelry collection with 10% of proceeds benefiting Susan G. Komen Orange County.
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Oka-B will contribute 25% of the profits from Adelpha sales in October to breast cancer research.
Hynt Beauty will donate 10% of all full-size lipstick sales in October to AiRS Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to helping women who have had a mastectomy to pay for breast reconstruction.
Lilly Pulitzer has launched a new print "Pinking Positive," in support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). The print was inspired by sisterhood, friendship and the support that women give to one another when going through a difficult time. The styles in this collection are designed to give you a reason to reach out, show your support and let someone know that you are "Pinking Positive" for them. As a direct contribution in support of this Print with Purpose collection, the BCRF will receive a $22,000 donation from Lilly Pulitzer.
Music to our ears! Rose Rockers will be donating 15% of the sales from their pink headphones to Susan G. Komen.
THE COMFY has a special Susan G. Komen version of their signature Shark Tank product with a $50,000 dollar guarantee donation back to the charity.
Lulu Dharma will be donating 30% of sales of the hip pack to the Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation.
When purchasing this limited-edition exclusive palette, 100% of the net profits will be donated to the Laura Mercier Ovarian Cancer Fund.
Tervis donates 5% year-round and ups it to 10% in the month of October when consumers purchase this item benefiting the American Cancer Society.
Sigma Beauty introduces the new, limited-edition 3DHD Perfect Complexion Set in partnership with non-profit organization, Bright Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. 20% of proceeds will be donated in support of Bright Pink's mission to save lives from breast and ovarian cancer by empowering women to know their risk and manage their health proactively.
The fashion brand's "Fight Like a Girl" jacket will donate 30% of sales to the Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation during October.
Aerie celebrates the brand's 10th annual partnership with Bright Pink through a limited-edition collection of super soft athleisure that gives back. The Bright Pink Collection donates 100% of sales to the non-profit dedicated to the prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancers in young women.
Hey dudes, this item is for you! During the month of October, 50% of sales from this 2(X)IST underwear item will be donated to The Breast Cancer Charities of America.
Help support breast cancer survivors while you perfect your basic stitches. A portion of proceeds from each kit goes directly to the Knitted Knockers Support Foundation, which provides light-weight, comfortable prosthetics for mastectomy patients.
GLAMGLOW will donate 20% of the purchase price of each limited-edition GLOWLACE mask sold to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
bubly will be releasing special limited-edition Susan G. Komen branded grapefruitbubly pinks and donating $100,000 to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
During October, 50% of sales from this 2(X)IST women's thong set will be donated to The Breast Cancer Charities of America.
25% of the final purchase price from this jogger will be donated to Susan G. Komen.
If you're always in need of a clear bag for concerts, football games or other events, Game Day Tote is donating 20% of sales to Susan G. Komen for the Cure for the month of October.
This is sure to get tails wagging! 100% of the proceeds from Budsies' collar will be donated to breast cancer awareness.
Talbots will donate 20% of the net proceeds from each scarf sold from September 23 to October 31, 2019 in support of the Susan G. Komen Breast Care Helpline.
